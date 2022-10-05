Hip-hop history is full of storied record labels that contributed to the wide and varied tapestry of the art form. And while most fans can easily call to mind names like Bad Boy, Def Jam, Murder Inc., Roc-A-Fella, and Ruff Ryders, a name that often gets overlooked in the discussion of the most impactful labels in hip-hop is Steve Rifkind and Rich Isaacson’s Loud Records, the recording home of groundbreaking acts like Big Pun, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep, Three 6 Mafia, Twista, Wu-Tang Clan, Xzibit, and more.

The label got its due last night at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards though. Many of the acts listed above represented as the show paid tribute to Loud’s impressive legacy. Dead Prez kicked things off with a performance of their signature 2000 hit “Hip Hop,” then Havoc came out to perform Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm” joined by Joey Badass and Lil Kim. M.O.P. performed “Ante Up” with Remy Ma, who appears on the song’s remix, then Remy stuck around with fellow Terror Squadder Fat Joe for a rendition of Big Pun’s “Not A Player” and the thunderous “Lean Back.” David Banner showed up “Like A Pimp,” Project Pat put on for the “Chickenhead,” and Three 6 Mafia played “Stay Fly.” Then RZA, Raekwon, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck popped out for a medley of Wu-Tang hits including “Method Man” and “C.R.E.A.M.”

In addition to the Loud tribute, the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards also saw Clipse reunite to perform “Grindin'” and the debut television performance of GloRilla, who is having one hell of a year.

You can watch the full performance above.