Remember NFTs? It’s okay if you don’t — no one should — but, apparently, no one told PleasrDAO, who now owns Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-one album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. You should remember this; the album was recorded in secret over six years, pressed onto one CD copy in 2014, and auctioned for an extravagant amount of money to a person who even RZA regretted giving access to it.

As predicted back when the group of self-declared “DeFi leaders, early NFT collectors, and digital artists” was first revealed to have bought the album from the US government at auction, PleasrDAO has turned the album into an NFT. A representative for the group told Rolling Stone upon its purchase, “This album at its inception was a kind of protest against rent-seeking middlemen, people who are taking a cut away from the artist. Crypto very much shares that same ethos. The album itself is kind of the O.G. NFT.”

… yeah, sure, okay. Move fast, break things, reinvent cable with yourselves at the top. We get it.

According to Consequence, PleasrDAO figured out a loophole in the legal agreement that prevents the album from being commercially exploited until 2103 (of course they did). Each NFT purchase will purportedly speed up the countdown by 88 seconds, although as of now, only a five-minute sampler is available for $1. You can find more information below.

The world's most expensive album is available for $1. Enter the chamber and secure a copy – 2103 will come faster than you think.https://t.co/QRmGdIrwOy pic.twitter.com/rTCkuH0It3 — ✨ Pleasr (@PleasrDAO) June 13, 2024

ADDITIONAL DETAILS > Proceeds split with all artists involved in the making.

> Art designed by famed artist & designer Hassan Rahim.

> We will follow up with further details on airdrops to verified GME holders, holders of the commemorative Zora mint, and additional communities. — ✨ Pleasr (@PleasrDAO) June 13, 2024