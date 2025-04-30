What were you doing at 20 years old? It probably wasn’t winning prestigious music industry awards, unless your name is Xavi. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter was named Composer Of The Year at the 2025 ASCAP Latin Music Awards in Los Angeles last night, April 29, which makes him the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

“This award is an honor beyond words,” Xavi said. “Every song I write comes from a real place, and to be recognized by ASCAP means the world. Thank you to my family, my fans, my team, and to everyone who listens and finds themselves in my music.”

Xavi landed two songs in the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024: “La Víctima” and “La Diabla,” which peaked at No. 20; it also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 1 on the US Hot Latin Songs chart.

“I only did it as a hobby,” Xavi told The Latin Times about making music. “I used to play the guitar thinking to myself what I would do with my life. My only options were being an electrician or joining the family business at a taqueria. To this date, I can’t believe what happened. I feel like it was a miracle.”

Xavi’s debut album Next is out now.