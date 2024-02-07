The Best Bets For Best New Artist At The 2025 Grammys

Yes, the Grammys just happened this past weekend, but it’s never too early to be thinking ahead. On Sunday (Feb. 4) night, Victoria Monét took home the gold for Best New Artist, keeping the trend of solo female artists wins in this category going for a seventh year straight (following Samara Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Alessia Cara respectively). But who could be in line for next year’s award? The criteria for Best New Artist eligibility is a bit vague: while two of the requirements are pretty cut and dry (artists must have released a minimum of five tracks and they can only be entered into this category a maximum of three times), the third condition leaves some gray area: the artist “must have achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and impacted the musical landscape during the eligibility period.” This guardrail was implemented after Meghan Trainor took home the award in 2016 despite seeing her debut single “All About The Bass” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 two years prior, but it makes things murky for artists like Reneé Rapp, Teddy Swims, and Tyla, who had all enjoyed a bit of acclaim prior to the beginning of the eligibility window (Sept. 16, 2023). We’d place our money on some (if not all) of the aforementioned artists getting in if they are eligible, but we’ve set our sights on ten other promising acts we think could be among next year’s nominees. From a London-born country chanteuse to K-pop’s hottest new boy band, take a look into our crystal ball as we make early bets on the 2025 Grammys Best New Artist nominees.

Chappell Roan For fans of: Katy Perry, MARINA Every few months, there seems to be a new pop star wannabe being billed as the “next big thing,” but they almost always fall flat due to the lack of a crucial ingredient: originality. While we navigate a sea of carbon copies all trying to out-vibe each other, Chappell Roan has approached the industry with a secret weapon: a refusal to take herself too seriously. It’s that fearless originality that truly sets her apart and given the fact that female artists have dominated this category, she’s a solid contender for the trophy. Listen to: “Red Wine Supernova,” “Casual” Infinity Song For fans of: The Mamas and the Papas, Lana Del Rey The story behind Infinity Song’s big break is as wholesome as their music: director Jeymes Samuel (The Book Of Clarence) saw a clip of the family band busking in Central Park and sent it to his mogul buddy Jay Z. The rapper brought them in for an audition and signed them to RocNation, and for good reason: between their breezy arrangements and lush harmonies, they make records that sound right at home between cuts from The Byrds, Joni Mitchell, Buffalo Springfield and other Laurel Canyon legends. Listen to: “Metamorphosis,” “Slow Burn”

Xavi For fans of: Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida Regional Mexican music is an undeniable force in the industry: the Billboard 2023 Year-End Top Artists Duo/Groups chart’s top two slots were occupied by Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera, outperforming other top ten acts like Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, and NewJeans. If the Grammys have their finger on the pulse, they’ll take note of Phoenix-born 19-year-old singer-songwriter Xavi, who rang in the new year by crowning Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with his track “La Diabla.” Listen to: “La Diabla,” “La Víctima” RIIZE For fans of: Boynextdoor, BTS It’s perplexing that despite K-pop’s chokehold on pop culture, the genre hasn’t seen a single act nominated in the Best New Artist category. In fact, K-pop groups were completely shut out of every category for the 2024 Grammys. Surely the Academy will soon catch up with the rest of the world, and our eyes are on RIIZE as the ones to watch. Not only did the band send a strong message that they’re staking a claim for the U.S. market by releasing an English version of their debut track, but they’ve got SM Entertainment (the geniuses who broke acts like NCT, Red Velvet, and aespa) at the helm. Expect big things. Listen to: “Get a Guitar,” “Love 119”

Flyana Boss For fans of: Missy Elliott, Doja Cat It’s been a long time coming, but female emcees are finally dominating pop culture. While new acts seem to pop up daily, the Los Angeles-based duo Flyana Boss (a play on Diana Ross’ name) set themselves apart with their comedic lyricism and high-energy TikToks. The pair of weirdos may be considered too irreverent for the notoriously stuffy Grammys voters, but that’s part of their charm. Shouldn’t music be fun?! Listen to: “You Wish,” “UFHO” Lola Kirke For fans of: Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves Despite being in London and raised in New York City, Lola Kirke was always drawn to the gritty glamor of country music. Still, it seems Nashville has caught on: her forthcoming EP Country Curious (out Feb. 16) features folk duo First Aid Kid and Rosanne Cash, and is produced by Elle King. Listen to: “My House,” “He Says Y’all”

Sudan Archives For fans of: Janelle Monáe, Kelela Today’s elite pop stars could take note from the genre-bending, violin-wielding Sudan Archives. Not only did she record her latest album, the critically-acclaimed Natural Brown Prom Queen, in her basement, but she commands the stage with hypnotic, cat-like swagger reminiscent of Gwen Stefani during the early No Doubt days. She’s been teasing new music on social media, and if MTV were smart, they’d book her for a showstopping VMAs performance. (Yes, we’re mixing awards shows, but the point stands!) Listen to: “Selfish Soul,” “NBPQ (Topless)” Jhariah For fans of: Panic! At the Disco, Poppy Brooklyn-based artist Jhariah can’t be boxed into one genre: while there’s a heavy theatrical lean from emo bands of the early ’00s, influences from artists like System of a Down to Animé to 100 gecs can be heard while skipping through their catalog. The 23-year-old’s upcoming album has been five years in the making, and if the teaser tracks are any indication, it’s going to be massive. Listen to: “Pin-Eye,” “Risk! Risk! Risk!”