Reggaeton and Afrobeats have had their time dominating the American music market. Now, the genres amapiano and música Mexicana are ready to snag the public’s attention. A budding talent in the música scene is Grammy hopeful Xavi. His latest single, “Corazón De Piedra,” makes it clear that he should be the entertainer to carry the torch for the sound.

The self-proclaimed “sierreño kiss-off anthem” is here to jump-start your romantic recovery after heartbreak.

“And you think that I’m here for your bullsh*t / I tell you to your face, there is a line behind you / This time it won’t be the easy ones / Keep your desires to yoursеlf and get out of here / Evеrything was ruined / You realized that sooner or later this was going to happen / So please let me be / If you see that I have already forgotten you,” sings Xavi.

“Corazón De Piedra” follows Xavi’s standout single “La Diabla,” which helped him earn his debut Latin American Music Awards nomination for New Artist Of The Year. As Xavi finishes his forthcoming debut album, if it sounds anything like “Corazón De Piedra,” he’s on the right track.

