Xavi is one of the youngest Musica Mexicana breakout artists. Thanks to Xavi’s youthful approach to his beloved tracks, the “Corazón De Piedra” musician has quickly gained a following online.

But the Grammy Award-nominee’s output, including collaborations, shows that Xavi has staying power. Today (April 18), Xavi reconnected with his fellow proud representative of Mexico, Netón Vega, for the vibrant new single “Hija De Papi.”

Although Vega is primarily known for his sonic blends of reggaeton, hip-hop, and pop, he had no issue merging that into Xavi’s carefully curated world. On “Hija De Papi,” the duo leaned into their careful party-filled life.

“She dresses really fancy, she’s daddy’s girl / With a Birkin bag, mommy looks really hot / Here my light queen, its no problem / To pamper her without limits, black card,” they sing.

Xavi continues the party in his solo verse. “That ass is hot, it’s hurting my mind / Sexy photo for the Story so I can reply / She’s got them all butted up, everyone’s replying / Barbie face, Bra-a-a-a-atz body,” sings Xavi.

“Hija De Papi” marks Xavi and Netón Vega’s follow-up to “Cuando Me Ocupes,” which dropped back in February.

Listen to Xavi’s new single “Hija De Papi” with Netón Vega above.