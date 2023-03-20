XXXTentacion’s Killers Were Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome, the men accused of shooting and killing Florida rapper XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, have been found guilty of first-degree murder, according to local paper The Miami Herald. They were also found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, had previously pled guilty to his involvement in the death of the controversial rapper, giving a full confession and testifying against his co-conspirators as the trial began last month., claiming that he was against the robbery attempt from the beginning. The four men were accused of accosting, robbing, shooting, and killing XXXTentacion as he left a motorcycle dealership in 2018.

When the trial began last month, it made headlines as one of the defense attorneys entered celebrity names like Drake and Quavo as potential witnesses. However, the judge in the case shot down attempts to have Drake give a deposition, agreeing with the Toronto rapper’s lawyers that “it is both unreasonable and oppressive to subpoena an out-of-state party who has not been mentioned in any reports, any investigation, or referenced to have any involvement in this matter.”

The desperate longshot didn’t help the defense; surveillance video posted a pair of the men at the scene, along with cellphone and Bluetooth data from the SUV in which they fled. They now face mandatory life sentences, as the prosecution did not pursue the death penalty.