Although four men were charged with rapper XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder, one of their defense attorneys, Mauricio Padilla, might be calling a list of famous names as potential witnesses. Drake, Quavo, Offset, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Joe Budden, and more were included in the official court filing.

The move, according to Billboard, comes because of XXX’s apparent beef with Drake in 2017, after believing the Canadian rapper stole the style for his song “KMT.” Even more eerily, four months before X’s death, he posted “If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi,” to his IG story — before claiming he was hacked. It’s still unclear what the rest did.

“They are high-profile people. And it’s not easy for me to subpoena. I don’t have numbers, but it doesn’t mean I won’t be able to,” Padilla said. “Trying to subpoena Drake is not easy — you need a drone.”

“It is apparent from the deliberate, late disclosure of the defendant’s witnesses and comments made between the parties that [the] defendant intended to ‘surprise’ the state and create a trial by ambush,” the prosecutor Pascale Achille shared, according to the Miami Herald.

However, before Drake and other big rap names would be required to actually show up to testify in court, Padilla has to provide relevance to the witness list and claims — which hasn’t happened yet.