Two of SoundCloud rap‘s late heroes finally unite on the “Whoa (Mind In Awe)” remix. XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD only ever really crafted one song together — the original version of “Whoa” — but it’s only now that the world gets an official release. Juice had recorded the verse specifically for XXXTentacion’s song “Whoa,” but both artist passed before they were able to finish the collaboration.

However, both artists’ estates have since teamed up to ensure that the dream collab becomes a reality, releasing “Whoa” in conjunction with a touching music video following a group of kids in Jamaica pursuing their own dreams. The video aligns with the song’s theme of “doing things with meaning and following your dreams,” while its shooting location ties into their shared roots, with families from Jamaica.

Additionally, the soccer jerseys worn by the children in the video are being made available in a limited-edition release, the proceeds of which will go to the XXXTentacion Foundation and Juice WRLD’s 999 Foundation. They’ll help support youth, community, and infrastructure in Jamaica and mental health resources. The kits will be available for purchase on Friday, May 30 at 12:00 PM Pacific at xxxtentacion.com.

You can listen to XXXTentacion’s “Whoa (Mind In Awe) Remix” featuring Juice WRLD above.