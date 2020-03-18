2020 Is The Year SoundCloud Rappers Made Good On Their Potential

SoundCloud rap never really went away but it’s probably safe to say that it’s back after a period of uncertainty. For a time, it seemed that all it took for any rapper to get a major-label record deal was a song with a few million plays on SoundCloud, a colorful look (with dyed dreads and facial tattoos seemingly the dominant characteristic), and an ability to absolutely piss off resolute rap purists with unconventional sounds, beats, and disdain for hip-hop’s sacred cows.

Unfortunately for many of those freshly-signed acts, delivering mainstream hits went way beyond fiddling around in their home studios stumbling upon a meme-worthy “hit.” Artists like Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Xan, and others hit major snags in delivering their major debuts, falling short of expectations or running into industry roadblocks that delayed their projects almost to the point of quitting in many cases.

However, in recent weeks, many of those former XXL Freshman and blog rap heroes (and villains) have returned to the public’s good graces — some in some unusual and unexpected ways — proving once and for all that there’s no such thing as an overnight success. It took a few years, but the wave of exciting young rappers that exploded onto the mainstream stage via the once-humble streaming service SoundCloud is finally making good on the promise they displayed way back when.

The easiest way to illustrate the shift in hip-hop between the “blog rap” era and the SoundCloud wave is to compare the 2015 and 2016 XXL Freshman covers side-by-side. Rap purists’ fears get a whole lot clearer when the differences are laid out in glossy full-color images. 2015’s cover was defined by spitters, seemingly serious artists with projects already under their belts and big-name benefactors co-signing their skills: Vince Staples, K Camp, Shy Glizzy, Goldlink, Fetty Wap, Tink, Dej Loaf, Raury. The cover scintillates with potential — potential many of those rappers have paid off since.

2016’s cover, on the other hand, seemed designed to give Generation X a collective stroke. Sure, it had Anderson .Paak, Dave East, and G Herbo, perpetual favorites of the bars-and-boom-bap set, but it also featured Denzel Curry’s Miami dreads, Lil Yachty’s beaded braids, Lil Uzi Vert’s purple locs, 21 Savage’s “issa knife” forehead tattoo, and Kodak Black’s… everything. Oh, and Lil Dicky, who looks like the lunch delivery guy got pulled into the shoot by accident and nobody noticed until it was too late.

Not only were “real hip-hop heads” livid at this colorful crew being cast as hip-hop’s next generation of future stars, but labels seemingly had little idea what to do with these kids once they’d signed them. Uzi was shelved for nearly three years after dropping his chart-topping debut, Luv Is Rage 2. Yachty’s Teenage Emotions was met with lukewarm reviews and commercially underperformed, only moving 46,000 units in its first week. Lil Dicky basically disappeared. While the South Florida boys Kodak and Denzel did alright, Denzel hovered just under the radar with artsy releases like Imperial and Ta13oo, while Kodak blew up his own career with criminal activities and social media miscues.

The next class after that seemingly returned to a more normal balance of serious artists and viral favorites, but the presence of Playboi Carti and XXXTentacion ruffled some heads’ feathers, while Lil Pump and Trippie Redd’s colorful looks put them off in 2018. But that first class of SoundCloud rappers seemed like the one that had the most trouble crossing over from their native app to the more curated and corporate Apple, Spotify, and Tidal ecosystem, where streaming numbers actually counted toward album units and A&Rs watched them like hawks to determine return on investment.