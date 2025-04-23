Last week, Yaya Bey released her first song “merlot and grigio” for artist-forward label drink sum wtr. What we didn’t know at the time is that it would be our first listen to her just-announced album, Do It Afraid.

“I wrote this album from the most vulnerable parts of me, which contrary to what many people want to believe about me, is not my trauma but my desire to love, to feel joy… to be free,” Bey wrote in a statement.

She continued, “In this life, pain and loss are promised to us; it takes real courage to dance in the face of the inevitable. To savor the now and make it beautiful. I come from a people who are masters at this. Onlookers like to make a spectacle of us. Rob of us of our nuance. But the truth is we are brave, resilient, and joyful. I made this album for us. May we continue to do it afraid.”

Watch the video for immaculately smooth single “dream girl” (in which she sings “I’m like your favorite song”) above. You can also check out the Do It Afraid album cover and tracklist and Bey’s upcoming tour dates below.