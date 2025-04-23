Last week, Yaya Bey released her first song “merlot and grigio” for artist-forward label drink sum wtr. What we didn’t know at the time is that it would be our first listen to her just-announced album, Do It Afraid.
“I wrote this album from the most vulnerable parts of me, which contrary to what many people want to believe about me, is not my trauma but my desire to love, to feel joy… to be free,” Bey wrote in a statement.
She continued, “In this life, pain and loss are promised to us; it takes real courage to dance in the face of the inevitable. To savor the now and make it beautiful. I come from a people who are masters at this. Onlookers like to make a spectacle of us. Rob of us of our nuance. But the truth is we are brave, resilient, and joyful. I made this album for us. May we continue to do it afraid.”
Watch the video for immaculately smooth single “dream girl” (in which she sings “I’m like your favorite song”) above. You can also check out the Do It Afraid album cover and tracklist and Bey’s upcoming tour dates below.
Yaya Bey’s Do It Afraid Album Cover Artwork
Yaya Bey’s Do It Afraid Tracklist
1. “Wake Up B*tch”
2. “End Of The World” (featuring Nigel Hall and Butcher Brown)
3. “Real Yearners Unite”
4. “Cindy Rella”
5. “Raisins”
6. “Spin Cycle”
7. “Dream Girl”
8. “Merlot And Grigio” (featuring Father Philis)]
9. “Breakthrough”
10. “A Surrender”
11. “In A Circle”
12. “Aye Noche” (featuring Rahrah Gabor and Exaktly)
13. “No For Real, WTF?”
14. “Blicky”
15. “Ask The Questions”
16. “Bella Noches Pt. 1”
17. “A Tiny Thing That’s Mine”
18. “Choice”
Yaya Bey’s 2025 Tour Dates
06/07 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival
09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/11 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ 99 Scott
09/13 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/19 — Urbana, IL @ PYGMALION
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/24 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Do It Afraid is out 6/20 via Drink Sum Wtr. Find more information here.