In early 2021, it was revealed that a Ye (then Kanye West) documentary was heading to Netflix, with reports noting that it would “deal with the death of West’s mother, Donda West, and the impact it had on the rapper; his personal evolution in recent years; his successful move into fashion design and his unsuccessful run for President in 2020.” Then, a few months ago, Netflix shared a first-look clip from the film (then titled Jeen-Yuhs), and now, they’ve offered the first official teaser of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. They also note “the once in a lifetime three-week global event begins February 16.”

The clips begins with Ye chopping it up with some associates and calling himself a genius… in 2002, well before the release of his 2004 debut album The College Dropout. Elsewhere, there are videos of what looks like Ye post-wisdom teeth removal, working on music, spending time with his mother, and more.

In case you missed it, Netflix has shared a couple other video about the documentary in recent months. After the aforementioned first-look clip, last month, they also shared a ten-minute conversation between directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie And Chike) about the documentary and their early experiences with Ye. In the clip, Simmons says, “When I started filming Kanye, I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to just document and see how far he’s going to take his career.’ Seeing him win Grammys, I’m still… […] But then to be documenting Kanye, you understand you’re going to see an array of characters.”

Watch the new teaser video and the aforementioned other clips above.