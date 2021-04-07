The tale of Kanye West has taken a bunch of turns over the past couple years, but even before that, his story was one of music’s more fascinating. Now that journey will reportedly be chronicled in a new documentary series that is coming to Netflix.

According to Billboard, Netflix reportedly acquired the currently untitled project from TIME Studios and Coodie & Chike (the duo of Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah) for $30 million, and it is apparently set to debut on Netflix later in 2021.

Coodie & Chike directed two early West videos, for “Through The Wire” and “Jesus Walks,” and have since made some notable documentaries. Those include the 30 For 30 film Benji (a 2012 documentary about the death of promising basketball player Ben Wilson) and the 2019 Netflix documentary A Kid From Coney Island (about former NBA star Stephon Marbury). The duo has apparently been filming West since the ’90s, meaning the duo is working with plenty of footage from the past two decades.

The film will reportedly use previously unseen footage and home videos and will “deal with the death of West’s mother, Donda West, and the impact it had on the rapper; his personal evolution in recent years; his successful move into fashion design and his unsuccessful run for President in 2020.” West is not involved in the production in a creative capacity.