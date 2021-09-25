This year has been unusually active for Kanye West. The rapper released his tenth solo album, Donda, last month, and it predictably topped the charts, making it his tenth consecutive project to do so. But he’s spent most of his time in the public eye trying to avoid it, including wearing ski masks when out and about. But thanks to an upcoming Netflix documentary, fans will finally get a new look at the vast and eclectic scope of his brilliant career.

A trailer for the film, which is titled Jeen-Yuhs, was shared on Saturday and the clip shows West and Mos Def rapping the words to their 2004 collaboration, “Two Words,” from the former’s debut album College Droput.

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, a duo better known as Coodie And Chike. The documentary will be released in three parts, tracing its subject as he rose from a hot producer and aspiring rapper to one of the biggest and most influential artists of today. According to Variety, the film will also touch on West’s failed 2020 presidential run and the tragic death of his mother Donda West, who passed in 2007.

You can watch the trailer for Jeen-Yuhs in the video above.