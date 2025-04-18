One of the highlights of Coachella weekend 1 was Yeat‘s set, dubbed “Yeatchella.” With Justin Bieber and Tate McRae in attendance, the prolific rapper covered Drake’s “Feel No Ways” and performed the live debut of “The Bell” complete with a towering on-stage bell. Yeat has now released a music video for the track, which shows how the performance came together.

Last October, Yeat’s Lyfestyle debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, his first album to do so. “Lyfestyle [is] basically just my normal rap sh*t. It’s not futuristic, it’s not like a whole different world,” he told The Fader. Yeat also discussed where his lyrics come from. “I don’t write anything, everything just comes off the top,” he explained. “It could feel very personal, but then four bars later I’m sh*t-talking. It’s like your life, everything’s back and forth.”

Yeat, who is headlining Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival in June after becoming the first rapper to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas, will return to Coachella for weekend 2. He’s scheduled to play at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, April 18, on the Sahara Stage after Lisa and ahead of GloRilla.

You can watch the livestream here, and check out “The Bell” video above.