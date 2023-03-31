After more than a year away from the small screen, Yellowjackets finally returned to the small screen last week for season two. So far, things are off to a great start for Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s beloved television show. Yellowjackets was able to set a new series record and a new Showtime record with the first episode of season two. The episode, titled “Friends, Romans, Countrymen,” debuted to about 2 million viewers across all platforms, which was more than double the number the show had for its season one premiere. The number was also the most for any season two debut of a series on Showtime since 2012 when Homeland launched its second season.

In addition to great numbers, Yellowstone also features some great music to soundtrack the show’s episodes. There was a small shake-up in the music department when Euphoria‘s Jen Malone left the show after season one. Stranger Things‘ Nora Felder stepped in and things are going well so far. This is especially clear with the records that were selected for the second episode in season two. Here’s a list of the songs that made it to the latest episode of Yellowjackets: