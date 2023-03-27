‘Yellowjackets’ Sting Meter: What’s An Ear Between Friends?

The wildest show on TV is back.

The second season of Yellowjackets ramps up the mysticism and mystery as it follows the dual timelines of a team of high school soccer stars who accidentally crash-land in the Canadian wilderness. In this next installment, the unforgiving winter means resources are scarce and tensions are high, pushing the teens to resort to drastic measures with consequences that haunt their future selves.

There’s something for everyone in season two. Murder. Starvation. Kidnappings. Hallucinations. Weird Symbols. And New Age cults styled in bohemian rags practicing the kind of forest rituals that would leave a Goop writer salivating. But we’re keeping track of it all in a way that feels fitting given the nature of the unhinged players in this dark and twisted survival game.

Welcome to our Yellowjackets Sting Meter. We’ll measure the erratic, unexplainable behavior of the show’s main lineup, ranking them according to how dangerous, deadly, and certifiably insane they appear in each episode. Who’s just a whacky worker bee and who gets crowned Mad Queen of episode one’s “Friends, Romans, Countrymen”? Let’s find out.

Queen Bee – Lottie Matthews

As far as cult leaders go, Lottie Matthews has certainly earned the right to be worshipped at the altar of her own making. At the end of season one, she brought down a wild bear with just a switchblade and a bit of spunk, sacrificing the animal’s heart to a lone stump in the woods and naming herself the conduit between this sentient wilderness and the group of hungry, terrified teenagers trapped in the thick of it. Scoring a shed’s-worth of meat for your hormonal peers means they’re more willing to drink your bloody herbal teas and trust your psychic premonitions — but Lottie’s no one-trick-pony.

In the present, she’s found a way to mold the minds of the weak and suffering without the aid of starvation. She’s had her brain fried thanks to a years-long stay at a Swedish institution, and she’s emerged from her insanity cocoon as a backwoods self-help guru in flowing kimonos with a blowout to match. She’s having visions, hearing voices, and forcing grown men to expose their flaccid penises while being buried alive by disciples donning animal masks. She is an icon. She is the moment. She is … absolutely f*cking terrifying.

Van

Van is the kind of ride-or-die who happily camps out in a haunted attic and suffers nightly rope burns and lip munchings to keep her partner from wandering the woods in a sleepwalking haze. Get you a girlfriend like Van.

Coach Ben