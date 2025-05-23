YFN Lucci was finally released from jail earlier this year after pleading guilty to racketeering charges last January, and the Atlanta staple has made it a point to take some time off to enjoy his freedom before releasing his first new music in four years.

That music has arrived, in the form of “Jan 31st,” a moody recollection of his time inside and his release. “Aye, they was tryna give me 200 years, they was tryna hide me / How you get 200 years without a body?” he questions the authorities who indicted him on racketeering charges in 2021.

In the press release, Lucci said, “This new single is just me — raw and in the moment, making music the only way I know how; straight from how I feel. The hook is a headline of my truth, down to the artwork. It says it all. We did a fly family shoot when I came home and those photos are visuals of my heartbeats. It had to be the artwork. It represents my love for my kids and how much I missed them. When you see me stepping back into the spotlight, you’re seeing what matters most standing right beside me. The business is locked in, the vault is ready to open and I’m beyond ready to get back in motion and let the people hear me. The comeback is just the beginning.”

You can watch YFN Lucci’s “Jan 31st” lyric video above.