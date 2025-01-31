A year after pleading guilty to racketeering, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has been released from prison, according to WSB-TV. Although he would have been sentenced to 20 years on the charges at hand, his plea deal halved his sentence to 10; with credit for time served, he was eligible for parole in May 2024. However, the gears of the justice system grind fairly slowly along — just look at the racketeering case against Lucci’s onetime rival Young Thug, the longest in Georgia history — so it’s no surprise he’s only just now getting out. Lucci will serve the duration of his sentence on probation.

According to Fox 5, Lucci was indicted along with 11 others in 2021 in a 105-count document charging him and his associates with, among other things, murder and other gang-related activities. After pleading guilty to violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Lucci’s other charges were dropped.

Prior to his arrest, YFN Lucci was a rising star in the Atlanta trap rap scene, earning recognition for songs like “Key To The Streets” and “Rolled On.” His last official release was the 2020 mixtape Wish Me Well 3, which featured the single “Wet” with Latto, so expect to hear new music from him sooner or later.