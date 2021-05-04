YFN Lucci is once again in trouble with the law. The Atlanta rapper, born Rayshawn Bennett, was indicted on racketeering charges connected to a murder that occurred in his hometown of Atlanta. The announcement was shared through the city’s local news station, WSB-TV, which also revealed that Bennett was one of 12 individuals indicted in relation to the incident. The rapper is also accused of tampering with evidence at the crime scene, strangulation, encouraging the assault of a person for playing a rival gang’s music, and other offenses.

After news of the indictment arrived, Bennett’s lawyer Drew Fielding denied the accusations in a statement to WSB-TV. “He’s not a gang member,” Fielding said. “What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

The racketeering charges are not connected to the felony murder charges Bennett received at the top of the year. In this case, the rapper was charged in connection with the December 10 shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams. He was also accused of aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and more in relation to Adams’ death. He surrendered to police in mid-January and was released nearly a month later on $500,000 bond.

