After kicking off the rollout for his new project with the assertive single, “Knocka,” earlier this month, YG has announced the project’s release date. It’s called Just Re’d Up 3 and it’s due in July. YG shared a preview of its cover art, which will apparently follow the theme of its predecessors. For now, it’s just a white field, but on the previous iterations of the cover art, the Compton rapper has posed with cash (the first), and a brand-new car (the second). What’ll his latest acquisition be?

JUST RE’D UP 3 JULY 2024!

Yall see where im going wit the album cover tho 😏 pic.twitter.com/fRN5rhkSEZ — yg (@YG) May 20, 2024

The original Just Re’d Up mixtape was released on May 2, 2011, by Pushaz Ink; it was YG’s third mixtape and featured one of his early viral hits, “B*tches Ain’t Sh*t.” Two years later, YG followed up with Just Re’d Up 2, which featured appearances from fellow West Coast underground artists like Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, RJmrLA, TeeFlii, and Ty Dolla $ign, in addition to national stars like Jeezy, Juicy J, and Wiz Khalifa.

Just Re’d Up 3 will be either YG’s seventh studio album or tenth mixtape, depending on how he chooses to market the new project, and his first solo project since 2022’s I Got Issues, which held his hit single, “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. Stay tuned for its official release date.