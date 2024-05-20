YG
YG Announced His New Album, ‘Just Re’d Up 3’ With A Preview Of Its Cover Art

After kicking off the rollout for his new project with the assertive single, “Knocka,” earlier this month, YG has announced the project’s release date. It’s called Just Re’d Up 3 and it’s due in July. YG shared a preview of its cover art, which will apparently follow the theme of its predecessors. For now, it’s just a white field, but on the previous iterations of the cover art, the Compton rapper has posed with cash (the first), and a brand-new car (the second). What’ll his latest acquisition be?

The original Just Re’d Up mixtape was released on May 2, 2011, by Pushaz Ink; it was YG’s third mixtape and featured one of his early viral hits, “B*tches Ain’t Sh*t.” Two years later, YG followed up with Just Re’d Up 2, which featured appearances from fellow West Coast underground artists like Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, RJmrLA, TeeFlii, and Ty Dolla $ign, in addition to national stars like Jeezy, Juicy J, and Wiz Khalifa.

Just Re’d Up 3 will be either YG’s seventh studio album or tenth mixtape, depending on how he chooses to market the new project, and his first solo project since 2022’s I Got Issues, which held his hit single, “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. Stay tuned for its official release date.

