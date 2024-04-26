After his solid collaborative release with fellow Compton rapper Tyga, YG returns to his solo grind with a raucous new single, “Knocka.” Tapping into a similar turnt-up vein as prior releases like “Left, Right,” and “BPT,” “Knocka” opens with one of YG’s signature banda samples but quickly turns into a hard-hitting street banger.

The track constitutes YG’s first solo output since 2022’s I Got Issues, which featured the fan-favorite single “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

In 2023, YG teamed up with Tyga to release Hit Me When U Leave The Klub, a breezy-but-effective joint album that spawned the upbeat party single “West Coast Weekend” with Blxst and the Str8 To The Club tour with Saweetie.

Speaking of Saweetie, the Bay Area rapper figured heavily into YG’s ubiquity in 2023 when they seemingly confirmed their relationship last spring. However, their low-key stance made them the subject of fan speculation, with some wondering whether they’d broken up as recently as this January — rumors they seemingly refuted at Rolling Loud California this year when Saweetie joined YG and Tyga onstage for some PDA.

The possibility that YG might have a new solo album on the way has already excited his fans on Twitter, who seem very ready for him to make his comeback — even though he never really left.

Watch YG’s “Knocka” video above.