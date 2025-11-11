Red Bull Spiral Freestyle is rapidly becoming one of pop culture’s lightning rods, generating viral buzz as performers use the platform to start beef and prove their rap chops via its unique, one-take format.

The latest artists to take spin on the Spiral are West Coast gangsta rappers YG, Mozzy, and Jay Rock. Besides being united by their shared affinity for the color red, all three have collaborated with each other at some point in the past decade or so, with YG and Mozzy joining forces on Kommunity Service in 2021, and Mozzy appearing on Jay Rock’s last album, Redemption, in 2018. And as for Jay and YG, they last linked up on “I Just Wanna Party,” from YG’s debut album, My Krazy Life.

The time apart hasn’t dulled the trio’s chemistry at all, as all three deliver some of their strongest verses in years in the cipher. YG opens up, decked out in his now-signature black suit, with Mozzy taking his own cues from his Compton compatriot’s semiformal attire. Eastside Johnny, however, clearly had to be talked into matching with his lyrical peers (I think he’s wearing the jacket from Mozzy’s suit). But good on him for showing some team spirit.

Watch YG Mozzy and Jay Rock’s Red Bull Spiral freestyle above.