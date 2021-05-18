It’s official; Mozzy and YG’s full-length joint project, which features collaborations “Bompton To Oak Park” and “Perfect Timing” with Blxst, has a solid release date. The duo announced the title and release date of Kommunity Service today, sharing the cover and star-studded tracklist as well. The cover reproduces the poster of Hype Williams’ 1998 feature film debut Belly with Mozzy and YG standing in for the late DMX and Nas, while the tracklist includes a who’s-who of street-centric fellows; A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, G Herbo, Tyga, and Young M.A are all set to appear on the 10-song set.

The two California rappers will drop Kommunity Service this Friday, May 21. Both rappers are in the midst of career upswings; while Mozzy turned in a productive 2020 with two albums, Beyond Bulletproof and Occupational Hazard, YG successfully launched his own artists and imprint with the compilation EP 4hunnid Presents: Gang Affiliated. Some of both artists’ signees are included on Kommunity Service, including D3szn, E Mozzy, and Celly Ru.

Check out the tracklist for Kommunity Service, which drops 5/21, below and pre-order it here.