young dolph rolling loud
Getty Image
Music

The IdaMae Family Foundation Celebrates Young Dolph Day By Giving Out Free Meals, Winter Clothes, And More

by: Twitter

Today (November 17) is officially recognized as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day Of Service in Tennessee and Georgia to acknowledge the one-year mark since beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph was senselessly shot 22 times and killed in his hometown. He was 36.

The IdaMae Foundation, run by Dolph’s family, served lunch, gave free haircuts, and provided free winter kits at Memphis’ Hospitality Hub this morning and early afternoon. The foundation also urged people everywhere to honor Dolph’s memory by serving others and sharing their good deeds with the hashtags #DolphDay and #DolphServiceDay, per ABC24 Memphis.

Also today, Hernandez Govan briefly appeared in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis and pled not guilty to conspiracy and first-degree murder charges. The 43-year-old suspect was arrested last week. Prosecutors are alleging that Govan “solicited the killing” of Young Dolph.

Suspected killers Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been charged and detained since January, pleading not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, weapons charges, and theft charges in February. An additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder was reportedly brought against the two today. According to ABC News, Govan’s next scheduled court appearance is for December 16, and Johnson and Smith are due back in court on January 20, 2023.

See some of the #DolphDay tributes below.

Tags:
Listen To This
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×