Today (November 17) is officially recognized as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day Of Service in Tennessee and Georgia to acknowledge the one-year mark since beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph was senselessly shot 22 times and killed in his hometown. He was 36.

The IdaMae Foundation, run by Dolph’s family, served lunch, gave free haircuts, and provided free winter kits at Memphis’ Hospitality Hub this morning and early afternoon. The foundation also urged people everywhere to honor Dolph’s memory by serving others and sharing their good deeds with the hashtags #DolphDay and #DolphServiceDay, per ABC24 Memphis.

young dolph's family operates a community non-profit in memphis called the ida mae family foundation. they hold a youth conference, donate clothing to victims of domestic violence, and run thanksgiving programs, too. you can donate here:https://t.co/qbs5T0WS0o — 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@grantrindner) November 17, 2021

Also today, Hernandez Govan briefly appeared in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis and pled not guilty to conspiracy and first-degree murder charges. The 43-year-old suspect was arrested last week. Prosecutors are alleging that Govan “solicited the killing” of Young Dolph.

Suspected killers Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been charged and detained since January, pleading not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, weapons charges, and theft charges in February. An additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder was reportedly brought against the two today. According to ABC News, Govan’s next scheduled court appearance is for December 16, and Johnson and Smith are due back in court on January 20, 2023.

See some of the #DolphDay tributes below.

Today, Nov. 17, marks the one year anniversary since the tragic and senseless death of #YoungDolph 😔. We choose to take the sadness of the day as an opportunity to honor the star who always made sure to give back to his community.✊🏾#DolphDay pic.twitter.com/AaIFqBUgy9 — REVOLT (@revolttv) November 17, 2022

1 year ago today, we lost a true legend & icon 🐐 In honor of #DolphDay, we’re excited to debut his 2nd posthumous single #GetAway 🐬 Forever & always #LLD 🕊️https://t.co/gkOSmHPINV pic.twitter.com/BrX8J8wTn2 — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) November 17, 2022

HAPPENING TODAY: Make sure to take advantage of this, especially as we deal with these FRIGID temperatures. #DolphDay pic.twitter.com/uG44HnKREF — Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) November 17, 2022

We love you. We miss you. Long Live Flipper 💙🐬 #DolphDay pic.twitter.com/qwKfaycU1Y — Audible Treats (@audibletreats) November 17, 2022