Young Dolph’s Autopsy Results Show That He Was Shot 22 Times

As the rap world continues to reel after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph this past November, an autopsy report was just released and indicated that Dolph was shot 22 times.

According to the autopsy report obtained by Fox 13 Memphis report, Young Dolph was shot in the “forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder.” The report from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center indicated that the deadly wounds were, “to the head, neck, and torso.”

These details just add to the grim and senseless incident that took Young Dolph’s life in his hometown. On November 17, the rapper walked into a favorite local haunt, Makeda’s Cookies. Shortly after making his purchase, a Mercedes with alleged shooters Justin Johnson and Cornelius “Straight Dropp” Smith pulled up and unloaded on the rapper using a Draco AK-47 assault-style machine pistol.

Both Smith and Johnson are in custody, while a warrant for Shundale Barnett is out for his involvement in the murder. Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor are considered persons of interest in the case.

Meanwhile, Young Dolph’s label, Paper Route Empire, release the Long Live Dolph tribute album in January, featuring appearances from Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz, and others. A memorial in front of the Makeda’s was taken down last week when the business shuttered and the building went back up for lease.