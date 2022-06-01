Memphis’ FOX13 News reports that the court date for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two men accused of killing Young Dolph, has been moved per their attorneys’ request. Both men appeared in court on Friday, May 27, where their attorneys requested a reset to July 1 due to some new discovery that they say will be vital to the judge setting Smith’s bond. July 1 will also be Smith’s new bond hearing.

Smith’s attorney, Michael Scholl, said, “We are receiving more information and I want to take a look at it. One of the factors that go into the bond is the likelihood of conviction. Other factors are [whether the accused is a] flight risk.”

Johnson was identified by police as a suspect in the case around two months after Dolph was shot to death outside a local Memphis bakery, Makeda’s cookies. A warrant for Johnson’s arrest was issued in January and he was arrested shortly thereafter in Indiana.

Meanwhile, Smith was identified and arrested when the car used in the murder was linked to another shooting in the immediate aftermath of Dolph’s death. A third suspect, Shundale Barnett, was arrested in January but was mistakenly released, while two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, were also named as persons of interest in the case.