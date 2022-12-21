On the heels of Young Dolph’s posthumously released album, Paper Route Frank, the late Memphis rapper’s team has announced a museum pop-up tour in his honor. Dolphland will bring a series of Young Dolph memorabilia to fans across the US.

According to a press release, “will display original curated art and personal items that reflect Young Dolph’s unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, and historic moments from his legendary career.”

The tour will kick off in New York City from January 13 to 15, at a yet-to-be-announced location. The Dolphland tour will also set up shop in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas, and other cities.

“The goal of the pop-up museum is to showcase the character of a leader and businessman, and to highlight the journey of someone whose early beginnings may mirror that of many young kids and entrepreneurs starting so that they may draw inspiration to keep pushing on their own endeavors,” Paper Route Empire CEO Daddy-O said in a statement.

Those who purchased tickets to any of the Dolphland pop-ups will automatically be entered into a contest to win $100,000, with the winner to be revealed at the end of the tour.

Tour dates will be announced soon, and fans can sign up to receive emails about ticket sales here. Tickets for the New York store will be available for purchase on Monday, December 26.