It has been over a year since the death of Young Dolph and his death still looms large over hip-hop. However, fans haven’t heard the last from him musically, as his estate announced a posthumous album, Paper Route Frank, on the anniversary of his death last month. Today, the estate has shared more details about the project, including its tracklist and release date: this Friday, December 16.

The album will include features from Dolph’s Paper Route Empire signees Big Moochie Grape, Key Glock, and Snupe Bandz, as well as trap mainstays 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane. Meanwhile, production on the album will be handled by frequent collaborators Bandplay and Drumma Boy,

along with CEOO, Dun Deal, and Sosa 808.

Along with the announcement, the estate shared a second track from the upcoming project, “Old Ways.” Featuring a jazzy Bandplay instrumental, the song finds Dolph in a reflective mood, detailing his success in the rap game and the longstanding consequences of his past life on the streets. You can check it out above and see the full tracklist below. Paper Route Frank is due 12/16 via PRE/Empire.

1. “Love For The Streets (Prod. by Dun Deal)”

2. “Blind Fold (Prod. by BandPlay)”

3. “Woah (Prod. by Sosa 808)”

4. “Uh Huh (Prod. by BandPlay)”

5. “That’s How ft. Key Glock (Prod. by BandPlay)”

6. “Old Ways (Prod. by BandPlay)”

7. “Roster ft. Gucci Mane (Prod. by BandPlay)”

8. “Smoke My Weed (Prod. by Drumma Boy)”

9. “Always (Prod. by CEOO)”

10. “Beep Beep ft. 2 Chainz (Prod. by DJ Squeeky)”

11. “Hall Of Fame (Prod. by BandPlay)”

12. “Infatuated With Drugs Feat. Big Moochie Grape & SNUPE BANDZ (Prod. by BandPlay)”

13. “Get Away (Prod. by Sosa 808)”