Here’s a terrifying crime statistic: Over half of murder victims know their killer. That horrible fact apparently holds true when it comes to famous entertainers as well; consider that Nipsey Hussle was apparently on speaking terms with the man who allegedly shot him to death in front of this own store in 2019. It also appears to be true of the more recently deceased Young Dolph, who was killed in Memphis in front of a bakery by two men who opened fire from the parking lot.

Now that police have revealed a suspect in the murder, eagle-eyed Young Dolph fans have spotted him in multiple photos of the late rapper, often standing just beside him and in some cases wearing a chain reading “PRE” — the acronym for Dolph’s label, Paper Route Empire — around his waist. The suspect, 23-year-old Justin Johnson, is apparently also a rapper going by the name Straight Dropp; however, he was not listed as a Paper Route artist at the time of Dolph’s death.

Memphis rapper “Straight Dropp” who’s on the run for the killing of Young Dolph took pictures with a PRE chain pic.twitter.com/lv33s12vUk — Xtraa Mediaa (@xtraamediaa) January 6, 2022

Trust nobody when you shining Rip @YoungDolph 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/GCzwExMPIo — Jay Wavey (@JayWaveyy) January 6, 2022

The Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest yesterday, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture. A total reward of $15,000 has been offered by the MPD, TBI, and US Marshals, who have issued a second warrant for violation of federal supervised release due to a weapons charge. Johnson is wanted for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.