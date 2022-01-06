A month and a half ago Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. Now there’s an update in his murder investigation. The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation (TBI), U.S. Marshals, and the Memphis Police Department have announced that a suspect in the shooting has been identified and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. “We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000,” TBI wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. See him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

🚨#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. He should be considered armed & dangerous. Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/38OkN4zWko — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

#TNMostWanted fugitive Justin Johnson is 23 years old, 5’8”, 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Johnson or have information about his whereabouts call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1Ifpqa7RtK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

TBI described Johnson as 5’8″ and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo that reads “Jaiya” on his right arm. According to Fox13 Memphis, a reward of $15,000 is being offered by law enforcement agencies. Johnson has reportedly been able to evade investigators since the shooting. He’s also been added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted” list and law enforcement officials say he has ties to criminal activity.

The news comes a month after a street was renamed in honor of Young Dolph in the rapper’s native neighborhood of Castelia Heights.