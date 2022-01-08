Earlier this week, The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation (TBI), U.S. Marshals, and the Memphis Police Department identified a suspect in Young Dolph’s murder, which took place back in November. The agencies identified Justin Johnson as the person responsible for Dolph’s death and put out an arrest warrant. They seek to charge him with first-degree murder, criminal attempt of first-degree murder, and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Officials offered $15,000 for information leading to his arrest, but that money won’t be given out as Johnson announced that he will turn himself in in a couple of days.

“Turning myself in Monday @201,” Johnson, aka Memphis rapper Straight Drop, wrote in a post to the Instagram account @straightdroppp. “I’m innocent. I’ll be back sooner than you can blink.” Johnson also shared a video of local news coverage about his arrest warrant on his Instagram page. “Next time post the REAL,” he wrote. “BS ass Blogs.”

After officials identified Justin Johnson as a suspect in Dolph’s murder, fans of the late rapper found multiple pictures of Johnson standing beside Dolph. In some cases, Johnson could be seen wearing a chain that read “PRE” — the acronym for Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label. Despite having the chain, Johnson was never listed as an artist on Paper Route Empire.