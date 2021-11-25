Today marks one week since Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. The rapper was at Makeda’s Cookies, a bakery he frequently visited, when two men pulled to the property and fired shots into the bakery. Investigators continue to work towards finding the two suspects in the matter as they recently released images from surveillance camera footage that shows the two individuals moments before they began firing. As close friends, family, and fans continue to grieve his death, Young Dolph’s family released a statement that reflected on their loss.

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family,” they wrote according to Complex. “Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.” They continued:

We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.

Dolph’s family also released the statement with a quote from author Rudyard Kipling. “If you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch,” it read. “If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run- Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it, And-which is more-you’ll be a man my son.”