This week, a video of Young MA at the barbershop generated widespread concern for her health. The 23-second video (as shared by TMZ) featured the rapper seemingly slurring her speech, while her eyes appeared yellowed.

Young MA addressed the speculation over her health in a statement on Wednesday, March 15. She exclusively provided her statement to TMZ before posting it directly to her fans on Instagram:

“As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future. I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus [a] documentary.. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good! Bless up [prayer-hands emoji].”

The statement is currently the only post on Young MA’s Instagram feed.

TMZ noted that Young MA “wouldn’t disclose specifics on exactly what she’s been battling,” and it makes all the sense in the world that she’d prefer to take her time and process it all through music.

Whenever Young MA decides to share the music she’s working on, it will be welcomed. The Brooklyn artist last dropped Off The Yak in May 2021.