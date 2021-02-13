Young MA Flexes The Finer Things In Life With Her ‘Off The Yak’ Video

Young MA had a prolific year in 2020 despite the circumstances. The rapper followed up her 2019 debut album Herstory In The Making with the quarantine EP Red Flu. Now, the rapper is returning to tease even more music with her first track of the year, “Off The Yak.”

The rapper shared an opulent video alongside her “Off The Yak” single. The visual sees her flexing the finer things in life while spitting verses about making it big without being signed to a label. “I just stay loyal to money and music and all the guys that I be with / But back to the real, just bought me a ‘vette and still ain’t signed to a deal,” she raps.

Young MA may be unsigned, but that hasn’t stopped her from forming friendships with some iconic rappers. Most recently, Young MA earned a cosign from Eminem after she featured on his Music To Be Murdered By track “Unaccommodating.” But it took Eminem a few listens to catch some of the clever wordplay she used in a verse.

“I’m still catching [bars],” he said, gushing about Young MA’s talent. “When you get your punchlines or however your writing process is, you can always tell somebody who has studied the game and who is a student of it… Your punchlines don’t sound like setups, they sound like punchline after punchline after punchline. That requires a lot of skill and a lot of thought.”

Watch Young MA’s “Off The Yak” video above.