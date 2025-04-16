Young Thug’s first album since being released in 2024 after a two-year incarceration is coming soon. He first teased the long-awaited project via a billboard on the freeway to Coachella, and today, he launched the online shop featuring CDs and vinyl, with two different covers, along with accompanying merch packages.

Thug has not revealed a release date or tracklist as yet, but according to Billboard, there’s speculation it could be available as soon as this Friday, April 18 (happy birthday to me!). Uy Scuti is the name of a red supergiant star located in the constellation Scutum; with this in mind, Thug’s message to fans on social media accompanying the link to the shop — “It’s Time. Red Planet” — makes perfect sense.

The last album Thug released was Business Is Business in 2023, although the album was released during Thug’s incarceration as he awaited trial on racketeering charges, so its reception was muted, tempered by the fact he couldn’t do any promotion for it from behind bars. The level of his involvement in its execution was also a question for fans, as the album was released with two different tracklists, including one sequenced by Metro Boomin.

Since Thugger’s release, he’s only been featured on one mainstream release: Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb & Dumber” with Future. He’s also supposedly working with Future on a follow-up to their 2017 joint project Super Slimey.