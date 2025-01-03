Ever since Young Thug’s release from Fulton County jail last October after pleading “no contest” to the racketeering charge that kept him locked up for nearly two years, fans have been looking forward to seeing what he does next with his hard-won freedom. They may have gotten a glimpse, courtesy of frequent collaborators Wheezy and ATL Jacob. The former posted a video to his Instagram Story of the latter in the studio with a neon sign reading “Super Slimey 2” behind him.

Longtime Thug fans recognize this as a reference to his 2017 joint album with Future, Super Slimey. A well-received team-up, the project paired the two top voices in the Atlanta trap scene for a project that was commercially successful, if not critically acclaimed. However, it wasn’t long before they began teasing a sequel; Super Slimey 2 would have improved on the formula, according to producer Southside, while adding more manpower in the form of the duo’s young proteges, Gunna and Lil Baby, fresh off their own fan-favorite joint album, Drip Harder.

Of course, if Super Slimey 2 is really in the works, it may not feature all four rappers. While Lil Baby reconnected with Future and Thug on “Dum, Dumb And Dumber” from his new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), Gunna has been on the outs with his primary partner since accepting an early plea deal that freed him up to continue his career but earned him “snitching” accusations from many in hip-hop — even as Young Thug’s family denied he told prosecutors anything useful to their case against Thug. Future also allegedly sent a few shots Gunna’s way on his own latest project, Mixtape Pluto, although Gunna denied having any sort of beef with the elder rapper. Even Young Thug supposedly said he wasn’t Gunna’s friend, although that could have just been him getting hacked on Twitter or a simple misunderstanding, considering he also asked for a specific exception to his probation terms to maintain contact with him.

Truthfully, it could all just be a result of rap fans reading too much into fairly generic rap boasts, but even if that’s the case, it doesn’t seem we should be looking forward to hearing Gunna on Super Slimey 2, if it really is coming soon.