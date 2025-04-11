It has been just about two years since the release of Young Thug’s last album, Business Is Business, which was released while the Atlanta rapper was still incarcerated during his trial on racketeering charges in Fulton County. He’s since been released and announced his first shows, both overseas and here in the States, but until now, no one quite knew when we’d hear near music from the elusive, enigmatic star.

Thanks to fans on their way to Coachella, that’s changed. As has become a bit of a trend in recent years, Thug appears to have announced an impending release via a billboard on the California freeway on the route to the legendary desert-set festival. In this case, the billboard in question features a black field with red print reading, “UNIVERSE HAS BEEN TOO QUIET. UNTIL NOW. UY SCUTI.” The lower right corner reveals a partial date, giving us at least a release window: May 2025.

It’s still unclear whether the new release will be a single or an album. Since releasing Business Is Business in summer 2023, Thug has only appeared on a handful of feature verses, most recorded before he was arrested in May 2022. The first new verse fans got since his release appeared on Lil Baby’s January album, WHAM, in the single, “Dum Dumb & Dumber” alongside Future.