In the unofficial video Young Thug released last week for his song “Man I Miss My Dogs,” Thug announced the release date for his long-awaited comeback album, Uy Scuti. However, after Cardi B’s promotional shenanigans over the past few days alerted him to their shared release date, he did what any Southern gentleman (with a Billboard ranking hanging in the balance) would do: he vacated the date, pushing his own album back a week to accommodate Cardi and her also long-awaited (longer-awaited?) album, Am I The Drama?.

“Yall know I wasn’t dropping Friday,” he wrote on Twitter (which I’m never calling “X,” FOH). “It’s a ladies day ❤️ do yo shit @iamcardib.”

Cardi acknowledged his consideration, encouraging him on his own impending release. “And you better step next week,” she replied in a quote post. “You got this, You know this !!”

It probably doesn’t hurt that both artists’ albums will be released under the Atlantic Records imprint, facilitating the last-minute change and prompting their easy cooperation. After all, if both albums do well, it benefits both artists, as well as all the others on the label’s roster hoping to get their own budgets cleared. Gotta keep those coffers full, am I right?

Uy Scuti is now due on 9/26 via Atlantic Records.