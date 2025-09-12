Uproxx is no longer in the business of posting hip-hop gossip lately, so we haven’t really covered the recent drama surrounding Young Thug’s leaked phone calls from jail, but it’s been a hot topic of conversation on social media. The long and short of it is this: While incarcerated during his racketeering trial, Thugger slated or otherwise disparaged a range of his closest associates, including frequent collaborator Drake and girlfriend Mariah The Scientist.

In a confessional new song released directly to social media, Young Thug addressed those individuals directly, captioning the post “Man I Miss My Dogs.” This, naturally, has been taken as the title of the song, which has yet to see an official release. In it, he apologizes to those he downplayed or embarrassed, calling out Mariah, Drake, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane in each verse, respectively. Sorry to fans of “Ski” and “Surf“, though; it doesn’t seem like he’s in the mood to reconcile with Gunna just yet.

Instead, he simply thanks his OGs for holding him down while he was stuck in Fulton County Jail, while also trying to resolve friction between those of his friends who fell out while he was gone. You can listen to the full song on Young Thug’s Twitter.