So far, to call the ongoing racketeering trial against Young Thug in Atlanta “a farce” would be doing a disservice to the theatrical form. It’s been nothing short of a circus, but apparently, the ringleader, Judge Ural Glanville, had yet another trick up his sleeve as the clown-show degenerated into a slog.

According to multiple sources via the trial’s livestream, Young Thug’s defense attorney, Brian Steel, was taken into custody today after being held in contempt of court by Glanville after he confronted the judge about an in-chambers ex-parte meeting (meaning all concerned parties were not presen) between Glanville and one of the other defendants, Kenneth “Woody” Copeland, after Woody was previously reticent to cooperate. After the meeting, he agreed to testify.

After refusing to tell Glanville how he learned of said meeting, and stopping just short of accusing him of witness coersion, Steel was removed from the courtroom. His second, Keith Adams, asked for a mistrial, noting that Thug — whose real name is Jeffery Williams — does not want to continue the trial without Steel.

BREAKING: Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, taken into custody https://t.co/9UkHgyK2Bv — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) June 10, 2024

A Fulton County sheriff’s officer is taking Brian Steel into custody after he takes off his suit jacket and tie. Steel protests one more time for an additional mistrial motion related to denial of the right to counsel before he’s removed from Judge Glanville’s courtroom. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 10, 2024

Judge Glanville has just ordered Brian Steel to be taken into custody for refusing to divulge who told him about the meeting between Glanville, the state and Woody’s attorney. Glanville says he’s not pausing the trail but Adams is refusing to continue to represent Thug. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) June 10, 2024

Kenneth "Woody" Copeland went to jail on Friday after trying to plead the 5th in rapper Young Thug's trial. Today, he's back on the stand in jail garb and says he's going to testify. Watch live: https://t.co/N09t7IyNt0 pic.twitter.com/v8YoRfie8j — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

Update: Now it’s Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel who may be held in contempt. This after he confronted Judge Glanville about an in-chambers ex-parte meeting with Copeland this morning over his 5th plea. Steel refuses to tell the judge how he learned of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/VyJoJlqT7X — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

“Alright, take Mr. Steel into custody.” Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel makes a final mistrial request before he’s taken away for contempt of court. pic.twitter.com/Yxbe3CDmf2 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

Contempt of Court refers to the willful disobedience of a court order or some other conduct that disrupts or disrespects a court proceeding. A judge may impose sanctions such as fines or jail time on a person found in contempt.