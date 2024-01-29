It has been a little over two months since our last Everything To Know post about the ongoing Young Thug racketeering trial, and a lot has happened since then. We’ll cover the basics, but also everything that we weren’t able to update as the trial continued.

What Is Young Thug Charged With In The YSL RICO Trial?

Young Thug was accused of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The RICO law was intended to curtail organized crime — think the “leave the gun, take the cannoli” guys — but a broad application of the law is being used to prosecute this case. The state argues that Young Stoner Life, Thug’s label, is actually a cover for Young Slime Life, a violent street gang responsible for assault, dealing drugs, and murder in the Atlanta area.

28 members of YSL including Gunna, Yak Gotti, and Unfook, Young Thug’s brother, were indicted, with Thug being accused of being the leader of this gang. Although he was only accused of violating the RICO Act at first, a raid of his home added charges of possession of illegal firearms and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Young Thug is facing additional felony charges after investigators discover drugs and guns while raiding his Buckhead home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gWDtmYVGza — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 11, 2022

Who Are The Prosecutors In The YSL RICO Trial?

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Taifa Willis brought the case, one of several focusing on organized crime including one against Donald Trump.