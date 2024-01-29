It has been a little over two months since our last Everything To Know post about the ongoing Young Thug racketeering trial, and a lot has happened since then. We’ll cover the basics, but also everything that we weren’t able to update as the trial continued.
What Is Young Thug Charged With In The YSL RICO Trial?
Young Thug was accused of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The RICO law was intended to curtail organized crime — think the “leave the gun, take the cannoli” guys — but a broad application of the law is being used to prosecute this case. The state argues that Young Stoner Life, Thug’s label, is actually a cover for Young Slime Life, a violent street gang responsible for assault, dealing drugs, and murder in the Atlanta area.
28 members of YSL including Gunna, Yak Gotti, and Unfook, Young Thug’s brother, were indicted, with Thug being accused of being the leader of this gang. Although he was only accused of violating the RICO Act at first, a raid of his home added charges of possession of illegal firearms and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
Who Are The Prosecutors In The YSL RICO Trial?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Taifa Willis brought the case, one of several focusing on organized crime including one against Donald Trump.
Who Is Young Thug’s Lawyer In The YSL RICO Trial?
Veteran Georgia defense attorney Brian Steel is working with Young Thug. Steel claims the use of Young Thug’s lyrics as evidence is racist.
Why Are Young Thug’s Lyrics Being Used As Evidence?
The state’s case against Young Thug hinges on proving his membership and leadership of YSL as a gang. Young Thug’s lyrics made frequent mention of YSL, so they would like to use his own words to prove that he is the YSL shot caller — but they also have to prove that YSL is a gang in the sense of committing organized criminal activity.
Which Young Thug Lyrics Are Being Used As Evidence In The Case?
The lyrics in question come from a variety of songs, including “Just How It Is”:
“I just beat a murder rap, paid my lawyer 30 for that”
2014’s “Eww”:
“Honestly truth be told YSL won’t fold / Pick his ass off from the balcony/ YSL wipe a n**** nose”
“Bad Boy” with Juice WRLD:
“I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me”
“Take It To Trial” with Gunna:
“I rep my life for real/For slimes you know I kill”
What Are The Updates In Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial?
Since the start of the trial, it’s been delayed a number of times. In December, the trial was paused after a co-defendant, Shannon Stilwell, was stabbed in jail.
As the trial continued in January, Young Thug’s verse from “Lifestyle” was played in court, a TikTok of LeBron James was presented as evidence, and the prosecution has asked to ban cameras during witness testimony.
Meanwhile, video from a jail call between Thug and his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist was leaked online, prompting Drake to call out the authorities for failing to take the case seriously.
