Young Thug, already facing several felonies in the racketeering indictment against him and YSL Records, was charged with seven additional felonies after police raided his home. According to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, Thug was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a dangerous weapon or silencer, which could include sawed-off-shotguns, sawed-off rifles, or machine guns.

Young Thug is facing additional felony charges after investigators discover drugs and guns while raiding his Buckhead home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gWDtmYVGza — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 11, 2022

He was also charged with three counts of unlawful participation in criminal gang activity while employed by/associated with a criminal street gang, which is at the root of the case against YSL. According to prosecutors, Young Slime Life, the crew from which Young Stoner Life Records takes its name, is a “hybrid” criminal street gang associated with the larger Bloods organization (insomuch as the Bloods are an actual organization, which… nah). 28 people from the crew, including Young Thug and his artist Gunna, were named in the 88-page indictment and initially charged with 56 felonies, including armed robbery, murder, and conspiracy to violate The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The additional charges are lousy news for Thug. Initially, the evidence against him seemed to mainly focus on using his lyrics to prove his affiliation with the “gang.” Now, though, he could face larger consequences from the illegal firearms and drugs.

