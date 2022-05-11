Gunna has surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County Jail today after being charged with racketeering on Monday along with 27 other members of his label, YSL Records, including the label’s founder, Young Thug. Prosecutors are calling YSL — Young Stoner Life — a criminal street gang. According to the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, Gunna — real name Sergio Kitchens — is charged with a single count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Overall, 56 counts (including armed robbery and murder) were issued to the 28 suspects in the case in an 88-page indictment that includes multiple instances of Young Thug’s lyrics.

Gunna is fresh off the release of his second No. 1 album, DS4EVER, which was released in January of this year and led by the trend-sparking single, “Pushin P,” which also featured Young Thug. Gunna’s promotion for the album included a performance of the song on Saturday Night Live, as well as participating in a sketch begging for Netflix to include a “short-ass movies” category — a request to which the streaming platform happily obliged. Other companies also adopted his “Pushin P” slang, showing how much his profile had risen in the years since he and Lil Baby teamed up to release Drip Harder. Unfortunately, he could now see his career derailed by the ongoing RICO case, in which some members of YSL could be facing life in prison.

