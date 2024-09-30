The judge in the ongoing racketeering trial against Young Thug appears to have reached the end of her patience with the prosecution. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker upbraided Chief Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love for the presentation of the State of Georgia’s case during court today, just ahead of considering a mistrial motion filed by the defense.

“I don’t want to malign the prosecutor standing in front of me right now, so I’m not going to say the possible things it could be,” Whitaker said. “It is baffling to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time, continues to seemingly and purposefully hide the ball to the extent you possibly can, for as long as you possibly can. I really don’t want to believe that it is purposeful, but honestly, after a certain number of times, you start to wonder how can it be anything but that. Unless it is just that you are so unorganized that you are throwing this case together as you try it.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the trial has become the longest in Georgia state history as a result of numerous delays, many the direct result of the DA’s office’s presentation of its case, as well as issues with its previous judge, who was removed and replaced by Whitaker earlier this summer. The trial, which was to have begun in 2021, still has over 100 witnesses to get through, and if not declared a mistrial, is expected to continue into next year.

Young Thug is accused of one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony; possession of a machine gun; two counts of participating in criminal street activity; and three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. The DA’s office says Thug was the co-founder and leader of a criminal street gang, Young Slime Life — which not so coincidentally shares initials with his label, Young Stoner Life. The State believes that the label is a cover for and funds the gang’s activities, which include a string of violent crimes such as murder, robbery, and assault.