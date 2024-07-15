After months of slowdowns, delays, and controversies, the racketeering trial against Young Thug and alleged gang/record label YSL will restart with a new judge, as Ural Glanville, who had overseen the trial for the past year and a half, has been removed from the case, according to documents filed with the Fulton County Superior Court. Ironically, the news comes from ThuggerDaily, a fan account on Twitter that has been following the case intently, for obvious reasons.

Worth noting that in her order, Judge Krause agrees with Glanville that nothing about the ex parte meeting was inappropriate. She granted the motions to recuse due to the way he denied the motions to recuse and out of necessity to preserve public confidence in the judiciary pic.twitter.com/2erpFUiDkG — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) July 15, 2024

According to Judge Rachel Krause, who approved the motion to have Judge Glanville recused, he was not removed over the ex parte meeting with witness Kenneth “Woody” Copeland that prompted Glanville to have Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel held in criminal contempt of court. Rather, she approved Glanville’s recusal due to his prior judgments to deny previously filed motions to recuse, in which he offered his own opinions as justifications, leaving his judgments open to critique. In order to “preserve the public’s confidence in the judicial system,” she deemed it necessary to have Glanville removed from the case.

Steel avoided a sentence of several weeks worth of jail time, as the sentence was suspended until an appeal could be completed. With Glanville removed from the case, Steel will likely be let off the hook.