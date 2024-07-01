Last month, the racketeering trial against YSL and Young Thug was sent into disarray as Judge Ural Glanville had Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, held in criminal contempt, sentencing him to a month of weekends in jail alongside his client. While that sentence was suspended while Steel appeals the decision, now the whole proceeding has reportedly been put on hold, as another judge must now review a recusal motion filed against Glanville by the defense.

JUST IN: #YSL case against Young Thug and his alleged associates has been put on hold until another judge rules on whether Judge Glanville should have to recuse himself from the case. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) July 1, 2024

Judge Glanville has canceled his show cause hearing for the contempt issue about who disclosed the ex parte meeting. The judge also is saving the defense a step and sending the recusal motion against him to another judge. Trial is on hold until that's decided. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 1, 2024

The defense moved to have Judge Glanville recuse himself a couple of times in this case, but he’s refused on every occasion. On June 18, he denied the most recent motion, which stemmed from a secret meeting between the judge and a witness for the prosecution — the same meeting that prompted Steel’s supposed contempt of court when the defense attorney demanded the minutes from the meeting and refused to tell Glanville how he found out about it.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the case will now be on hold until another judge has made a decision on whether Glanville can continue to preside over the case, which has been underway for 100 days today.

Leave it to Judge Glanville to say the rules for recusal and transfer motions are “pretty clear” after clearly screwing up the process for the ones against him. pic.twitter.com/1v9cLeaAto — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 1, 2024

Young Thug is accused of being the ringleader of a criminal organization, YSL (Young Slime Life), which has been credited with a wave of crimes across Atlanta, including armed robbery, drug trafficking, and attempted murder.