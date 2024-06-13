On Monday, June 10, Young Thug’s ongoing YSL Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) trial was interrupted in bizarre fashion when Brian Steel, Young Thug’s attorney, was taken into custody after being held in contempt of court.

According to Billboard, Steel “will not have to report to jail this weekend on criminal contempt charges after the Georgia Supreme Court granted his emergency motion for bond,” a ruling from Wednesday, June 12.

“The decision means that Steel’s jail sentence — 20 days, to be served over ten consecutive weekends starting this Friday — will be put on pause until the Supreme Court rules on his appeal of the contempt order, which his attorneys have argued was an abuse of the judge’s authority,” Billboard relayed.

FOX 5 Atlanta initially reported that Steel’s charge is due to his approaching the bench following a lunch recess and “revealing his knowledge of an ex parte conversation that took place before court” between the Judge Ural Glanville, prosecutors, and witness Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution additionally noted, “It could upend the entire trial, which has already lasted 18 months —making it the longest trial in Georgia’s history.”

See clips of the moment unfolding below.

Update: Now it’s Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel who may be held in contempt. This after he confronted Judge Glanville about an in-chambers ex-parte meeting with Copeland this morning over his 5th plea. Steel refuses to tell the judge how he learned of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/VyJoJlqT7X — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

Steel stopped short of accusing the judge of witness coercion but said "if true," what happened in the "ex-parte" secret meeting with the DA and Woody amounts to coercion. Steel has been declared in contempt, so Keith Adams asked for the mistrial. https://t.co/QvVJy5rlcl — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

There is no possible way Judge Glanville will call a mistrial after 17 months of trial (counting jury selection) unless the jurors drop out, and I'm sure the attorneys know that, but they need to make the requests for any future appeals. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

"Alright, Mr Steel is in custody," Judge Glanville says. Wow. Steel has not yet been arrested. He's sitting at the defense table next to Young Thug. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

“Alright, take Mr. Steel into custody.” Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel makes a final mistrial request before he’s taken away for contempt of court. pic.twitter.com/Yxbe3CDmf2 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

Even prosecutors aren't sure about this. Right now, DA Love is asking Judge Glanville to fashion a punishment for Steel that allows him to still be Young Thug's lawyer in trial. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

Steel is back in the courtroom, but Judge Glanville says he’ll go to jail this evening if he doesn’t reveal the source for his info on this morning’s chambers meeting with prosecutors about Woody’s testimony. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024

A lot has happened in the YSL trial. I'll be live on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to discuss. Doug Weinstein, lawyer for Young Thug's co-defendant Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, may join me for a few minutes. Tune in: https://t.co/PjGIyPrSep — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 10, 2024