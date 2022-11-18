‘Around 300 Witnesses’ Are Reportedly Set To Testify In The Upcoming YSL Trial

The YSL trial is set to take place in January, with Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 others as defendants. Thug, Gunna, and several others on Thug’s Young Stoner Life label were arrested back in May on racketeering, armed robbery and murder charges.

Today, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that “around 300 witnesses” will be called to testify in the upcoming trial.

“I know from historical trials of this nature, it’s going to take a while,” said Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville.

Authorities have alleged that Thug and Gunna are leaders of a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s crime. Prosecutors had previously filed a motion to push the trial back to March of 2023, however, said motion was denied by Glanville.

“Most of these people have no bonds, that is something that weighs heavily on the court in terms of a start date for this trial,” he said. “They deserve to have a right to go to trial.”

Earlier this week, Thug and Gunna received Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance Grammy nominations for their collab, “Pushin’ P,” which appears on Gunna’s most recent album, Drip Season 4Ever.

