Yung Lean & Bladee Hit A Trifecta For 2025 With Their ‘Advent’ Video

Yung Lean and Bladee reunite for the third time this year with “Advent.” After releasing “Inferno” and “Evil World,” they’ve re-teamed for another bass-heavy collaboration, suggesting that a follow-up to 2024’s Psykos might not be too far off in the future.

You can watch Yung Lean and Bladee’s “Advent” video above.

The two Swedish artists will be performing together next year at multiple dates of the Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand, after wrapping up their respective solo tours. You can the dates for those tours below.