Yung Lean & Bladee Hit A Trifecta For 2025 With Their ‘Advent’ Video

Yung Lean and Bladee reunite for the third time this year with “Advent.” After releasing “Inferno” and “Evil World,” they’ve re-teamed for another bass-heavy collaboration, suggesting that a follow-up to 2024’s Psykos might not be too far off in the future.
You can watch Yung Lean and Bladee’s “Advent” video above.
The two Swedish artists will be performing together next year at multiple dates of the Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand, after wrapping up their respective solo tours. You can the dates for those tours below.
Yung Lean Tour Dates
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall
11/15 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle
11/19 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
11/20 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette
11/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Bladee Tour Dates
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/17 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
10/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
10/30 – Daly City, CA @ Cow Palace Arena & Event Center
11/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/05 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas
12/01 – Riga, Latvia @ Palladium Riga
12/05 – Bucharest, Romania @ Quantio Club
12/07 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
12/08 – Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu
12/11 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
12/13 – London, England @ Troxy
12/14 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
12/17 – Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
